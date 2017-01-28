Body found on P.E.I. near where woman went missing 10 days before

BRACKLEY BEACH, P.E.I. — Authorities on Prince Edward Island are waiting on the results of an autopsy to identify a body that was found on the province's north shore.

Queens District RCMP say a member of the public found the dead woman's body on Brackley Beach Saturday morning.

Police say a woman went missing 10 days before near the site where the remains were discovered.

They say the missing woman's family has been notified.