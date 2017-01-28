Body found on P.E.I. near where woman went missing 10 days before
BRACKLEY BEACH, P.E.I. — Authorities on Prince Edward Island are waiting on the results of an autopsy to identify a body that was found on the province's north shore.
Queens District RCMP say a member of the public found the dead woman's body on Brackley Beach Saturday morning.
Police say a woman went missing 10 days before near the site where the remains were discovered.
They say the missing woman's family has been notified.
Police say foul play is not suspected at this time and the investigation is ongoing