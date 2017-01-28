Passport-holders of 7 Muslim-majority countries can’t board Air Canada flights to U.S.

People carrying passports from the seven Muslim-majority countries covered by a Donald Trump ban are not being allowed to board Air Canada flights to the U.S., even if they are permanent residents who hold “green cards,” the airline said Saturday.

The countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

“We are required to ensure passengers have the required documents for entry into, or transit (through), the countries they are travelling to. In the case of these nationalities, they are not permitted to enter the U.S.,” Air Canada spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur said in an email. “We are monitoring the situation as we expect this would affect only a small handful of our passengers.”

Trump’s Friday order, which he did not explain out loud, has created mass confusion around the world. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Saturday that it bans, for 90 days, entry not by only visa-holders from those countries but people with green cards.

That means that a longtime U.S. resident who had left the country to go on vacation or visit family would not be able to get back to their home. It also means that hundreds of thousands of residents are effectively trapped in the U.S. for at least three months.

Arthur would not say what Air Canada is telling people who are citizens of both Canada and one of the affected countries — for example, Iranian-Canadians — or who are sole Canadian citizens but whose passport identifies their place of birth as one of the countries.

Lorne Waldman, a top Canadian immigration lawyer, said he reads the order to ban dual citizens and possibly to ban Canadians born in the countries. He cautioned that he is not an expert in American law, but he advised anyone from one of the countries to contact a U.S. immigration lawyer before proceeding with a planned trip.

The Canadian Embassy in Washington said it would try to provide clarity by the end of the day.

The order has resulted in travellers with visas to enter America being turned away from their flights and detained at U.S. airports upon landing. One of the people detained, according to multiple U.S. news reports, worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Iraq.

Matt Tayfeh, an Iranian technology entrepreneur living in Saskatchewan, wrote on Twitter that he had been accepted into a prestigious business “incubator” in California and just this week received a business visa.

“Useless now,” he wrote.

“Called Delta Airlines, told the lady about my story. I was very angry. She apologized for Trump. Then cried. I was not angry anymore,” he wrote.

Canadian dual citizens said they were worried that the order would affect their work and their relationships. Yasmine Mirabedini, a Canadian-Iranian immigration consultant, lives in Chicago with her American-Canadian husband and holds a green card. But her business is based in Toronto, where her parents still live, and now she is not sure if she can get back to the U.S. if she travels to Canada.

“I may lose potential clients if I can not conduct meetings in Toronto. I will also not be able to see my family, which is heartbreaking for me,” she said Saturday.