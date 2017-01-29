Canadian political leaders react to Quebec mosque shooting
Canada's political leaders reacted Sunday to word of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque involving multiple fatalities, here are some of their comments:
— "Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter.
— "All our solidarity is with those who are close to the victims, the injured and their families." Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard.
— "Horrified at the news of a shooting in a mosque tonight in Québec City. We stand with our Muslim neighbours against this act of hatred." NDP leader Tom Mulcair.
— "Shocking news. We just returned from Quebec City. Praying for the victims of this unspeakable crime. Those responsible must face justice." Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose.
— "Our hearts are heavy with the news out of Quebec City tonight. No one should ever fear worshiping their God in Canada." Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne.
— "This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the victims and their families tonight." British Columbia Premier Christy Clark.
— "Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together." New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.