News / Canada

Canadian political leaders react to Quebec mosque shooting

Canada's political leaders reacted Sunday to word of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque involving multiple fatalities, here are some of their comments:

 

— "Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter.

 

—  "All our solidarity is with those who are close to the victims, the injured and their families." Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard.

 

— "Horrified at the news of a shooting in a mosque tonight in Québec City. We stand with our Muslim neighbours against this act of hatred." NDP leader Tom Mulcair. 

 

— "Shocking news. We just returned from Quebec City. Praying for the victims of this unspeakable crime. Those responsible must face justice."  Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose.

 

— "Our hearts are heavy with the news out of Quebec City tonight. No one should ever fear worshiping their God in Canada." Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne.

 

— "This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the victims and their families tonight." British Columbia Premier Christy Clark.

 

— "Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together." New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

 

 

