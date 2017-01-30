A list of terrorist incidents in Canada

Here is a list of terrorist attacks and incidents in Canada:

Jan. 29, 2017: Six dead and eight injured after shooting incident at a Quebec City mosque. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard call it a terrorist attack.

———

Aug. 10, 2016: Police shoot and kill terror suspect Aaron Driver in Strathroy, Ont., after he made a video that suggested he was planning to detonate a homemade bomb in a Canadian urban centre during morning or afternoon rush hour. Driver detonated an explosive device in a taxi cab before police killed him.

———

Oct. 22, 2014: Parliament Hill security and police shoot and kill Michael Zehaf-Bibeau after he killed Canadian soldier Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at the National War Memorial and then stormed the Parliament Buildings.

———