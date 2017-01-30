'Just the beginning': Imam talks of fear, increased security after Quebec attack

The attack that killed six men at a Quebec City mosque has stoked Canadian Muslims' growing safety fears.

Imam Zia Khan of the Centre for Islamic Development in Halifax says some members fear it's the start of increased violence and are calling for more security measures.

He says news of the mosque shooting has shocked and frightened a minority Muslim community that was already on edge.

He says his local mosque has been targeted in the past with graffiti and hate mail urging followers to leave the country.

Quebec police say they've stepped up security around mosques in that province.

Two suspects were arrested after six men aged 39 to 60 were killed and several others wounded during the attack late Sunday in Quebec City's Ste-Foy neighbourhood.

Last June, a pig's head was left at the entrance of the mosque, the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec.