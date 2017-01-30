Leaders react to Quebec City mosque attack on Sunday night

Leaders throughout Canada and around the world have condemned a Sunday night attack at a mosque in Quebec City that left six people dead and 19 wounded. Here are their reactions.

———

"It's a very, very big tragedy for us. We have a sadness we cannot express." — Mohamed Labidi, the vice-president of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, the mosque at the centre of Sunday night's attack.

———

"Quebec Muslims are frightened right now. We are urgently waiting for answers as to how and why such a tragedy could occur." — Haroun Bouazzi, president of AMAL-Quebec, a Muslim human-rights group based on Montreal.

———

"Today there are no political parties, we all speak with the same voice. All Quebecers are united in the solidarity that we are witnessing today ... spoken words matter. Written words matter. They can of course express an idea, but they can hurt, they can hurt very much and we should all be cognizant of that. We are obviously in a world where people tend to divide themselves rather than unite themselves, this is why our country, Canada and Quebec, our nation in Quebec here, has to remain a beacon, a landmark of tolerance and openness in this troubled world and this is the challenge that is before us today." — Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard

———

"I am very disturbed by this cowardly act of terror ... Except for our Indigenous people, all of us have come from somewhere else in this country and that diversity is our strength. No one should ever have to fear worshipping their god in Canada." — Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne

———

"I condemn the horrendous attack on the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, and stand in solidarity with the victims, their families, and all people of Quebec. This is an unspeakable tragedy and one that must be met with a clear resolution to reject all acts of fear, hatred and violence. Islamophobia and acts of hatred and violence against any group have no place in Toronto, and I ask the people of Toronto to come together to support our Muslim citizens and Canadians of all faiths and backgrounds. I have communicated with Regis Labeaume, the Mayor of Quebec City, to express my condolences on behalf of the people of Toronto. I have also spoken with the Office of the Toronto Police Chief this morning to make sure all steps are being taken to keep our citizens safe." — Toronto Mayor John Tory

———

"While authorities are still investigating and details continue to be confirmed, it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear. Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country. Canadian law enforcement agencies will protect the rights of all Canadians, and will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance. Tonight, we grieve with the people of Ste-Foy and all Canadians." — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

———

"The Holy Father firmly condemns the violence that engenders such suffering, and begs the Lord for the gift of mutual respect and peace." — Pope Francis

———

"If the killers intended to set people of different faiths against each other or to divide them, they must not and will not succeed in that. We stand in mourning beside the Muslim community in Quebec." — German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert

———

"Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together." — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

———

"It was the Quebecois spirit of peace and openness that the terrorists wanted to harm ... France stands at the sides of the victims and their families." — French President Francois Hollande