Lone mosque suspect, Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, faces six murder counts

A suspect in the massacre on a mosque in Quebec City has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder, police said on Monday.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, a Laval University student, is also charged with five counts of attempted murder, court documents show.

Police have offered no information on what they believe motivated Sunday's shooting.

According to what appears to have been his Facebook account, Bissonnette was a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump, French far right leader Marine Le Pen, the separatist Parti Quebecois and the Israeli armed forces.

Le Pen, leader of the National Front in France, is known for her anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant positions and has won the endorsement and admiration of white supremacists.

The U.S.-based Site Intelligence Group called it "unlikely" that Bissonette had any Jihadi ties in light of the postings.

According to police and witnesses, a man entered the mosque and opened fire without warning during evening prayers, sowing death, injury and panic. Six worshippers were killed and 19 wounded — all men. Of the five victims who remained in hospital, two were in critical condition, authorities said.

The horrific act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced as terrorism, prompted several vigils across the country and expressions of sympathy from around the world.

Bissonnette, who according to his Facebook account was from Cap-Rouge, Que., was enrolled in the Faculty of Social Sciences, Universite Laval said in a statement. He had now been banned from all studies or research activities until the court process is over, the school said. The student directory lists him as pursuing an undergraduate degree in political science.

Among groups to which he belonged, according to the Facebook profile which has since been taken down, was the Laval chess club and a birding group.

The Facebook account had numerous selfies of the neatly groomed young man, who appeared to be a blues fan. One picture shows a boy dressed as an army cadet.

Bissonnette was in the cadet program in the Quebec City area between 2002 and 2004, Canadian Cadet Organizations said in a statement. The national program focuses on developing leadership and citizenship skills as well as physical fitness. Cadets are not members of the Canadian Armed Forces and do not receive military training.

Another Facebook post refers to the Bissonnette family's military service — a grandfather apparently served in France and Germany in the Second World War.

Another "like" was for the Parti Quebecois association in Louis-Hebert, a riding in Quebec's national capital region currently held by a Liberal member, and another for H.G. Wells, author of the 1890s science-fiction novel "War of the Worlds."

Francois Deschamps, who runs a French-language web group called Bienvenue au refugies — Welcome Refugees — said Bissonnette was always making hateful comments, La Presse reported. However, the Facebook posts offer few clues to the mass shooting he is accused of carrying out.

In addition, he followed a news site called The Badside, which features among other things scantily-clad women and tabloid-style "news" stories tilted toward the right.

His favourite citation, according to the Facebook page, was taken from the ancient Greek philosopher, Plato: