Military lends a hand to victims of devastating New Brunswick ice storm

Approximately 200 troops are arriving in northeast New Brunswick today as part of the emergency response to last week's devastating ice storm.

Premier Brian Gallant said the soldiers would be deployed to areas hardest hit by power outages to help local authorities check on residents, clear debris, and distribute basic necessities.

A military official says engineers and a headquarters group have been mobilized from the army's base in Gagetown, near Fredericton.

The premier requested back-up late last week as crews struggled to restore power to tens of thousands of residents across the province.

On Sunday he said that even with the extra help, it could be several days before power is restored province-wide.