NewsAlert:Police ID mosque massacre suspect as Alexandre Bissonnette, 27

QUEBEC — Police have identified the suspect in Sunday's massacre at a Quebec City mosque as 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette.

Court documents show Bissonnette faces six counts of first-degree murder in the attack and five of attempted murder.

Provincial police also say he is the only suspect at this point.

Six people between the ages of 39 and 60 were killed in the shooting at the Centre culturel islamique de Quebec mosque in Quebec City's Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.

Police initially said two suspects had been arrested — but later said further investigation showed only one of them was a suspect.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard have called the shooting a "terrorist attack."