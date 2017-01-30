Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will go to Quebec City in wake of mosque attack

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to travel to Quebec City later today in the wake of a deadly shooting at a local mosque.

Trudeau also plans to make a formal statement about the tragedy in the House of Commons, where Parliament is resuming after the Christmas break.

No other details were immediately released. The prime minister has condemned the incident as a terrorist attack.

Six people between the ages of 35 and 70, were killed in the bloody massacre that took place Sunday at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Quebec City's Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.

At least 12 other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to the Centre Hospitalier Universite Laval.