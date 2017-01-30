Donald Trump offers condolences to Justin Trudeau following Quebec mosque attack

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a telephone call expressing sympathy from U.S. President Donald Trump Monday morning in the wake of the Quebec City mosque massacre.

“President Trump expressed his condolences to the Prime Minister and people of Canada following the tragic shooting at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec, located in Québec City, and offered to provide any assistance as needed,” according to a statement issued by Trudeau’s office.

The statement was brief, making no mention of any other topics broached by either Trump or Trudeau.

Trudeau, however, faces his most challenging days since election as the Commons resumes this afternoon in the wake of the stunning attack in Quebec City, sweeping detentions south of the border and loud calls for Canada to step up and denounce Trump’s moves on immigration, security and trade.

The country that thought it was exempt from a presidential ban that stranded tens of thousands of travellers from seven predominately Muslim nations was not exempt from violence that targeted Muslim mosque-goers Sunday night.

Across from Parliament Hill in Gatineau and in the U.S., police tightened security around mosques

Trudeau was scheduled to make a statement to the country from the floor of the Commons once it resumes, and cancelled a planned speech this evening to fly to Quebec City later today, his office said.

His office cancelled the prime minister’s participation in a Métis-Crown “summit meeting” in light of the Quebec City attack, underscoring how his immediate agenda has been overtaken.



A team of national security investigators that include integrated members of Quebec police forces are now involved in the investigation into the shooting, said a spokesman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.

If terrorist motivations are proven by police, the Quebec City mosque massacre becomes one of the rare instances since the 1985 Air India bombing that a terrorist plot will have been successfully carried out on Canadian soil.

Canadian politicians have long warned that Canada is not immune to terrorism but have also long praised Canadian security and intelligence successes, pointing out that agencies here have always been able to foil terrorist plots before they achieved their goals.

But in 2014, a Daesh-inspired attacker mowed down a Canadian soldier in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, and another, two days later, killed a soldier at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, making Canada a potentially more worrisome neighbour for the American president already clamping down on borders where he sense threats to American interests.

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday night’s attack, Trudeau issued a written statement after midnight.

“It was with tremendous shock, sadness and anger that I heard of this evening’s tragic and fatal shooting at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec located in the Ste-Foy neighbourhood of the city of Québec,” said Trudeau.

Trudeau acknowledged authorities are still investigating and many details remain unconfirmed, but Trudeau did not mince words, naming the slaughter an act of terrorism.

“We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of all those who have died, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured.”

Trudeau, repeating his oft-said characterization that Canada is a tolerant country, said, “it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.

“Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country. Canadian law enforcement agencies will protect the rights of all Canadians, and will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance.

“Tonight, we grieve with the people of Ste-Foy and all Canadians.”

Liberal MP Greg Fergus tweeted even before Trudeau’s statement: “This is an act of terrorism — the result of years of demonizing Muslims. Words matter and hateful speeches have consequences!”

Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose, just days after her caucus met in Quebec City, posted a brief comment to Twitter as did many Canadian politicians: “Shocking news. We just returned from Quebec City. Praying for the victims of this unspeakable crime. Those responsible must face justice.”

NDP leader Tom Mulcair tweeted: “Horrified at the news of a shooting in a mosque tonight in Québec City. We stand with our Muslim neighbours against this act of hatred.”

Hours before the NDP had written to the Commons Speaker to request an emergency debate in the Commons on what it called U.S. President Donald Trump’s “deeply distressing reincarnation of race-based immigration policies not seen since the Second World War.”

Mulcair had tweeted out “Canada must speak out and do its part to address these reprehensible policies.”

Trump posted Sunday a statement to his Facebook account defending the presidential order that caused chaos at U.S. airports over the weekend and prompted protests across the country. He said his order is not a Muslim ban, saying “This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe.”

On Sunday, Trudeau’s national security advisor Daniel Jean admitted that the Canadian government got no prior warning about Trump’s planned entry ban on citizens from seven nations temporarily, and Syrian refugees indefinitely.

America’s closest neighbour and ally only learned about the executive order through news reports, and scrambled to understand whether it would hit Canadians and dual citizens here.