Trump torture embrace increases pressure on Canada to repeal directives

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump's embrace of torture is prompting renewed calls for Canada to scrap federal directives that allow the use of information obtained through brutal means.

Several human rights groups and the federal NDP are calling on Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to repeal the instructions, introduced by the former Conservative government.

Goodale has said the ministerial directives raise troubling issues.

Since becoming president, Trump has expressed openness to the return of torture during interrogations.

Groups including Amnesty International, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, the National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Ottawa-based International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group say there's a real risk that intelligence-sharing between Canada and the U.S. may again become tainted by concerns about torture.

Goodale says a review of the directives is not yet complete.