3 charged with kidnapping, assault in alleged drug deal west of Calgary

COCHRANE, Alta. — Three people are facing charges after a man was allegedly abducted and assaulted during a suspected drug deal.

RCMP in Cochrane were called to a report of a kidnapping on Jan. 24.

It's alleged a man had planned a meeting with three other people and was taken and held for a time.

The man was later released and sustained minor injuries.

Georgina Twoyoungmen, 36, Lyle Bearspaw, 23, and Crieg Amos, 26, all of Stoney Nakoda First Nation, are charged with assault and kidnapping with a firearm.

The three have been denied bail.