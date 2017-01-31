Charred house where Newfoundland girl died to be torn down: councillor

CARBONEAR, N.L. — A municipal councillor says the charred house in Carbonear, Newfoundland where a five-year-old girl was allegedly murdered last April will be torn down as early as next week.

David Kennedy lives next door to the house in southeastern Newfoundland, and says it's a constant reminder of what happened on the morning of April 24th.

Quinn Butt died while visiting her father, Trent Butt, who has been charged with first-degree murder and arson.

A judge ruled Monday after a preliminary inquiry that Butt will stand trial.

The girl's parents were in the midst of a divorce when she died.