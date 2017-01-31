Islamophobia on rise in Canada, Muslim leader tells vigil in Victoria

VICTORIA — A vigil to remember those who were killed an injured at a mosque in Quebec City heard today from an imam about a rise in Islamophobia that's aimed at dividing Canadians.

Ismail Mohamed-Nur, the imam at Victoria's Al-Iman mosque, says he's heartened by the outpouring of support from Canadians since Sunday's attack that left six dead and 19 wounded.

He says love must conquer hate.

Hana Al-Qadafi was in tears, saying seeing the crowd shows her people care about her community.

Acting police Chief Del Manak says a crowd of about 3,000 people gathered outside city hall.