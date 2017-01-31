Man pleads guilty to killing woman after judge allows photos found on his phone

RED DEER, Alta. — An Alberta man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a woman in 2012.

Nathan Desharnais of Red Deer made the plea Tuesday during his trial in the death of Talia Meguinis, 27, of the Tsuu T'ina Nation near Calgary.

Her body was found at a recycling facility in Riverside Industrial Park.

Desharnais opted to plead guilty after Justice E.J. Simpson ruled Tuesday that pictures found on his cellphone after he was arrested on an unrelated matter in June 2012 could be used as evidence in his trial.

Court previously heard the images were compared to Meguinis' autopsy photos and it was concluded that the pictures on the phone were that of Meguinis.

An agreed statement of facts said Meguinis was last seen alive in Desharnais's apartment in the early morning hours of Feb. 20, 2012.

The next day, garbage bins containing recycling material were collected and taken to the recycling facility, and on Feb. 22, the contents were placed on a conveyor belt for sorting and staff discovered the naked body of a female, later identified as Meguinis.

An autopsy conducted the following day determined Meguinis was the victim of homicide and died from neck trauma. Desharnais was identified as the sole suspect.

In June 2012, Desharnais was arrested for an unrelated aggravated sexual assault. Desharnais made admissions to undercover officers that he was responsible for Meguinis' death. Desharnais was arrested and charged in September 2012.

Simpson was concerned that the agreed statement of facts did not include specific admissions in order to meet the requirements for a second-degree murder conviction.

The Crown and defence were given until Wednesday afternoon to revise the statement so Simpson can accept Desharnais's guilty plea.

Once a conviction is entered, the Crown intends to withdraw a charge of offering an indignity to a body.

Second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

It is expected sentencing submissions will be made in the coming days.