Mosque victims: joint ceremony to be held before separate funerals

QUEBEC — The head of a Guinean association says there will likely be a joint ceremony for the six victims of last weekend's mosque shooting before separate funerals are held.

Souleymane Bah says the six bodies are all at the Montreal morgue.

Meanwhile, members of Quebec City's Guinean Muslim community made their way today to the apartment building where two of the six men who died Sunday lived with their families.

Friends of Ibrahima Barry and Mamadou Tanou Barry said they all planned to return to the mosque where a shooter took the lives of the two family men.

Bah says the roughly 300-person Guinean community in the city all know one another and the deaths are devastating.

But he along with many of the friends who are gathering at the apartment complex say they won't let a shooter make them flee from their place of worship.

Another friend, Lamine Nabe, says people can't escape death and if he has to die in a mosque then it's OK with him.