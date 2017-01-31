North lanes of Highway 2 closed at Bowden due to 3-vehicle crash; 1 dead

BOWDEN, Alta. — The north lanes of Alberta's main north-south highway are closed due to a fatal, multi-vehicle crash.

Mounties say the crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and two other vehicles happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 2 about two kilometres north of Bowden.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 2A at Bowden and southern lanes of Highway 2 are open except for the inside lane.

Police warn that there is a major traffic slowdown in the southbound lanes.

RCMP say there are multiple people injured and one person has died.