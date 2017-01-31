North lanes of Highway 2 closed at Bowden due to 3-vehicle crash; 1 dead
BOWDEN, Alta. — The north lanes of Alberta's main north-south highway are closed due to a fatal, multi-vehicle crash.
Mounties say the crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and two other vehicles happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 2 about two kilometres north of Bowden.
Traffic is being diverted to Highway 2A at Bowden and southern lanes of Highway 2 are open except for the inside lane.
Police warn that there is a major traffic slowdown in the southbound lanes.
RCMP say there are multiple people injured and one person has died.
Police say poor road and weather conditions are contributing factors and recommend avoiding travel in the area.