Spies, researchers probe anti-Muslim backlash in shadow of jihadi-related fears

OTTAWA — Jihadi-inspired extremism has dominated discussion of terrorism in Canada in recent years.

But the shootings at a Quebec City Islamic centre may well represent the flip-side of that coin: the hate-killing of Muslims.

It is too early to know what prompted the crimes and, so far, accused shooter Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with murder and attempted murder, but not terrorism.

Still, Bissonnette's social-media history suggests he was a fan of far-right, anti-immigrant French politician Marine Le Pen.

Canada's spy agency and academic researchers have been quietly probing the phenomenon of right-wing extremism, and the concerns will figure into federal plans for a national office of counter-radicalization.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says he plans to get the office up and running soon.