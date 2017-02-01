150 postcards, 150 ways of looking at Canada: February

Postcard No. 1: 'I took this photo at #LonsdaleQuay, North Vancouver, B.C., seeing Downtown #Vancouver on Christmas Day in 1987. I was there with my husband on our honeymoon, and we went back to Japan the next day without expecting we would come to Canada 24 years later.' - Mayumi Higuchi #150postcards @metronewsca

