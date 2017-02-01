Bay Street is officially in the weed business.

Well, they’re in the TSX:WEED business to be more precise, courtesy of a new stock ticker for “marijuana unicorn” Canopy Growth Inc.

The Ontario-based company's fortunes have been robustly buoyed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s campaign promise to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana in Canada.

“Patients, investors and Canadians as a whole are more accepting of the cannabis sector today than ever before,” said CEO Bruce Linton in a release. “This is owed to a lot of factors, but we are proud to have played our part.”

The company, which is currently valued at $1.6B, has yet to post a net profit though investors have been eager to position themselves to reap the rewards of recreational pot.

A federal government task force that was struck to study legalization released their initial findings last month. Among the recommendations were restricting sales to people 18 and older as well introducing a “seed-to-sale tracking system” to keep marijuana off the black market.

The task force also recommended bud not be sold alongside booze, which surely struck a sour note with organizations like Ontario’s LCBO that were angling for dominance in the soon-to-open marijuana market.