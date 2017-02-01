Two-legged puppy promised brighter future after being 'left as trash' in Ontario

A fuzzy little two-legged puppy is being cared for at an Oakville foster home after he was “discarded like garbage.”

The seven-week-old biped, who was named Cupid by his rescuers, was rushed to a veterinarian last week when he was found tied up in a bag behind building, staff at The Dog Rescuers Inc. wrote on their website.

“This poor little guy had already been through a lot,” the post reads. “Not only had (he) been left as trash, to die, he also has a birth defect where he is missing his front two legs.

“When asked, we were quick to take him under our wing.”

Cupid and his heart-shaped nose were given a clean bill of health during the vet visit and he’s currently “having a blast being a puppy” at his new home.

But the news gets even better for Cupid, courtesy of PawsAbility. The Toronto-based company specializes in prosthetics for dogs and they will be equipping Cupid with two brand new forelimbs.

“It’s heartbreaking and disturbing to know that someone has done this to him,” staff said. “Everyone rallying for him is focusing hard on the new life ahead of him.”

If you want to share Cupid’s new life with him, The Dog Rescuers say he will be available for adoption once he is “up and running.”