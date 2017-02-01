Fire crews say ammunition exploding like 'fireworks' a hazard at Ottawa blaze

OTTAWA — Firefighters say ammunition was going off like "fireworks" when they arrived at a house fire in rural Ottawa.

They responded to a report of flames visible from the side of a home early Wednesday afternoon and found the fire was coming through the roof of the bungalow.

Firefighters say they could hear ammunition being activated by high heat in the basement of the home.

After the homeowner was contacted and confirmed no one was in the building, fire crews began a defensive attack, cooling two large residential propane tanks to prevent an explosion.

When deemed safe to do so, the crews turned off the propane tanks and moved them away from the fire scene.