Five stories in the news today, Jan. 31

Five Stories in the news for Wednesday, Feb. 1

FOX NEWS APOLOGIZES FOR INACCURATE TWEET

Fox News has apologized after one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's senior staffers called them out for not deleting a tweet that wrongly said the suspect in the Quebec mosque massacre was Moroccan. Kate Purchase, director of communications in the Prime Minister's Office, pointed out the "false and misleading language" in a letter to Fox News Channel co-president Bill Shine that was released to the media Tuesday.

HEART AND STROKE SAYS KIDS SEE TOO MANY JUNK FOOD ADS

The Heart and Stroke Foundation is calling on the federal government to prevent marketers from advertising all food and beverages to kids and teens under the age of 17. A study commissioned by the foundation determined that collectively kids are exposed to 25 million food and beverage ads a year on their top 10 favourite websites, and most of those are for unhealthy foods. The foundation says the promotional tactics are setting young people up for obesity and lifelong health problems.

THE NDP WANTS A BIGGER RESPONSE TO THE U.S. TRAVEL BAN

The NDP is calling on Trudeau's government to do more to fill gaps left by U.S. President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries and his indefinite bar to Syrian refugees. The party wants the Liberals to fast-track the acceptance of refugees who had been approved to go to the U.S. and whose futures are now in limbo. But Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen says the government doesn't develop policy "on the fly."

ACCUSED IN MOSQUE SHOOTING HAD A PASSION FOR GUNS

Details are emerging about the man accused of opening fire on a Quebec City mosque and killing six men. A neighbour says 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette developed a passion for guns as far back as his pre-teens, and he later developed a reputation for making hateful online comments and taking anti-feminist positions. Bissonnette is facing six murder charges and five counts of attempted murder.

ACCUSED IN 'KNEES TOGETHER' RETRIAL FOUND NOT GUILTY

A man who faced a second trial on a charge of sexual assault as a result of controversial comments made by the original trial judge has again been found not guilty. Alexander Wagar, 29, was originally acquitted in 2014 by Judge Robin Camp, who called the woman making the allegation "the accused'' throughout that trial and asked her why she couldn't keep her knees together. The judge hearing the retrial said after considering the testimony of both the woman and the accused, he was left with reasonable doubt that a sexual assault happened.