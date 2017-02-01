Flight from Zurich to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit due to 'technical irregularity'
IQALUIT, Nunavut — Swiss International Air Lines says a flight bound for Los Angeles diverted to Nunavut on Wednesday.
The airline says the plane landed safely in Iqaluit after being diverted due to a "technical irregularity."
The nature of the problem hasn't been released.
The flight from Zurich is expected to arrive about four hours late in Los Angeles.
The plane is a Boeing 777-300ER which can carry more than 300 passengers.