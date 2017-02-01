Liberals, NDP try to expedite passage of legislation to address opioid crisis

OTTAWA — The Liberals and NDP are working together to expedite the passage of a bill designed to help combat the country's opioid crisis, including measures to reduce barriers to accessing supervised injection sites.

The government legislation, tabled by the Liberals in December, also lifts a restriction that bars border guards from inspecting packages under 30 grams in weight, even if they have reason to believe they contain illegal drugs.

It would also impose new restrictions on the import of pill presses and encapsulators —two machines commonly used in the production of illicit drugs.

NDP health critic Don Davies says it is critical for the legislation to pass as soon as possible to save lives.

He notes not one new injection site has been set up since stringent criteria were established under the previous Conservative government.