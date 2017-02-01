Minister hints at sending more help for Ukraine amid new of violence

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the federal government is concerned about a new outbreak of fighting in Ukraine and is looking at ways to improve Canada's military support to the country.

Government forces and Russian-backed rebels have traded heavy fire in eastern Ukraine over the last few days, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens more.

The surge in violence is threatening to overturn a two-year-old ceasefire that has been repeatedly broken by both sides, but helped minimize bloodshed.

Canada sent about 200 troops to Ukraine in the summer of 2015 to help train government forces, but the mission is set to expire at the end of March.

The Ukrainian government has publicly asked Canada to extend the mission and while the Liberal government has been non-committal, Sajjan's comments suggest an ongoing Canadian military presence.