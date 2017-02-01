Funeral service in Montreal on Thursday for three of six mosque victims

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre says a funeral service will be held in the city on Thursday afternoon for three of the six men who died in last Sunday's mosque shooting in Quebec City.

Coderre tweeted this morning the ceremony will be held at Maurice-Richard Arena for Hassane Abdelkrim, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti.

There will be prayers for the three other victims.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, was arrested Sunday night following the massacre in which 19 people were also wounded, including two who were still in critical condition on Tuesday.

On Monday, Bissonnette was charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.