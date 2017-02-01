Quebec provincial police arrest seven in major drug-trafficking bust
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say they've detained seven men who allegedly imported and trafficked cocaine.
They are aged between 24 and 52 and were arrested today in Montreal and suburbs to the north.
Police executed three search warrants and seized more than $900,000 cash, 113.5 kilograms of cocaine, 127 kilograms of cannabis and 50,000 methamphetamine pills.
Three prohibited weapons were also seized.
Police say in a statement the accused will appear in court later today to face drug-trafficking-related charges.
Authorities are still looking for one other person.
Police say the arrests are part of a plan mapped out by authorities following the last major police takedown of organized crime 15 months ago.
That operation, dubbed Magot-Mastiff, led to the arrests of those allegedly involved in an alliance of the Italian Mafia, criminal biker gangs and street gangs that was set up to maintain control of drug trafficking and money laundering in Montreal.
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia students stake out opposite sides as teachers' work-to-rule drags on
-
University faculty call on schools to drop 'disrespectful' lawsuit against NSTU
-
Snow coming to Halifax could make for messy commute, parking ban put into place
-
Fifty animal carcasses removed near walking trail in Nova Scotia