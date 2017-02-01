Quebec provincial police arrest seven in major drug-trafficking bust

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say they've detained seven men who allegedly imported and trafficked cocaine.

They are aged between 24 and 52 and were arrested today in Montreal and suburbs to the north.

Police executed three search warrants and seized more than $900,000 cash, 113.5 kilograms of cocaine, 127 kilograms of cannabis and 50,000 methamphetamine pills.

Three prohibited weapons were also seized.

Police say in a statement the accused will appear in court later today to face drug-trafficking-related charges.

Authorities are still looking for one other person.

Police say the arrests are part of a plan mapped out by authorities following the last major police takedown of organized crime 15 months ago.