Stinky kelp clogging up harbour, causing foul odour in N.L. fishing community

ST. BRIDES, N.L. — A Newfoundland harbour is being overrun by a slimy menace that is snarling fishing boats and fouling the air with the stench of rotten eggs.

Gerald Dalton of St. Bride's says brown kelp is building up and getting trapped in the harbour, ensnaring fishing vessels as they try to get into dock.

Photos show mounds of the smelly stuff piled along the shoreline, and some hotel owners say their businesses are being affected by the smell.

Dalton, vice-president of the local harbour authority, says a wharf is preventing the kelp from getting flushed back to sea.

The Fisheries Department says it has a tender to dredge the harbour and remove 8,000 cubic metres of the kelp and pile it on land near the harbour to let it dry.