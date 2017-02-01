Toronto man sentenced to 7 years in death of missing Markham, Ont., woman

NEWMARKET, Ont. — A 22-year-old Toronto man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of a 36-year-old woman.

York regional police say Jiarui Tang pleaded guilty in the death of Annie Li of Markham, Ont., on Jan. 6, and was sentenced on Wednesday in Newmarket, Ont., court.

Li was last seen by her family on June 12, 2016, and her remains were found in a Toronto park the day Tang pleaded guilty.