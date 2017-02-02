Burlington girl, 11, dies in snowmobile-truck crash near Iroquois Falls: OPP

IROQUOIS FALLS, Ont. — Provincial police say an 11-year-old girl is dead following a collision involving a snowmobile and a transport truck.

They say Amanda Huxley of Burlington, Ont., was driving a snowmobile across Highway 11 when it was struck by the truck.

The collision occurred early Wednesday afternoon south of Iroquois Falls, Ont.

OPP say the girl was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.