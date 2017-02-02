Gatineau, Que., driver charged in Ottawa road rage incident involving cyclist

OTTAWA — Police say a 47-year-old Gatineau, Que., man is facing charges following an alleged road rage incident involving a motorist and a cyclist in Ottawa.

Investigators say a driver and a cyclist became involved in a verbal confrontation and it escalated when they arrived at an intersection.

They say the cyclist got off his bicycle, placed it in front of the vehicle and continued the verbal confrontation, but the driver allegedly continued to move forward, slowly pushing the cyclist through the intersection.

At one point, the driver got out of his vehicle, allegedly grabbing the bicycle and throwing it to the ground and then allegedly assaulting the cyclist.

Police say witnesses stood in front of the vehicle until officers arrived.