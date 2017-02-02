It's Groundhog Day, a day when many look to rodents to predict the end of winter

Thousands across the country are expected to turn to four-legged forecasters with names like Wiarton Willie and Shubenacadie Sam today to learn if spring is just around the corner.

Folklore has it that if the groundhog sees its shadow when it emerges from its burrow on Groundhog Day, there will be six more weeks of winter.

If the groundhog doesn't see its shadow, then tradition says spring is on the way.

In Wiarton, Ont., the festival leading up to this morning's "official prediction" by the town's albino groundhog — Willie — began on Jan. 27.

Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam has the honour of making the first North American prediction of the day due to the province's time zone.