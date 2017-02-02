Kevin O'Leary posts shooting range video on day of Quebec mosque victims' funeral

Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary’s social media team posted a video of the TV personality firing several guns on the day three victims from the Quebec City mosque shooting were buried.

“Still have my shooting chops from my days as a military cadet at Stanstead College,” read the accompanying caption on O’Leary’s Facebook page. “Getting up at 5 a.m. was hard but worth it.”

Although the short clip, which was filmed at Lock & Load Miami, was posted directly to O’Leary’s social media channels Thursday afternoon, it was originally uploaded to YouTube last March where it has been viewed more than 2,000 times.

The video was also uploaded to his Vimeo page for the first time today.

Six men were killed when a gunman opened fire at Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec before evening prayers on Sunday.

Alexandre Bissonnette, a 27-year-old university student who was known to have far-right views, has been charged with several counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

A Facebook account in his name suggested Bissonnette is a fan of right wing populist figures like U.S. President Donald Trump and anti-immigrant French politician Marine Le Pen, who described Sunday’s terror attack as “deplorable.”

A recent poll found O’Leary was the frontrunner in the crowded Conservative leadership race, enjoying more than double the support of his closest competitor, Maxime Bernier.