Montreal funeral service to be held today for three mosque victims

QUEBEC — A funeral service will be held in Montreal today for three of the six men shot to death in a Quebec City mosque.

Mayor Denis Coderre says the ceremony, which is expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET, will be held at the Maurice-Richard Arena for Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti.

There will be prayers for the three other victims — Azzeddine Soufiane, Mamadou Tanou Barry and Ibrahima Barry.

A ceremony is expected in Quebec City on Friday.

The shooting in the mosque on Sunday has highlight the fact Quebec City doesn't have a place to bury people of the Muslim faith.

The head of a non-profit Islamic burial association says the five Muslim cemeteries in Quebec are all located in the Montreal area.

Hadjira Belkacem says families of Muslims who die outside Montreal have to deliver the body for burial in Quebec's largest city or pay thousands of dollars to have it shipped to the deceased's country of origin.

The six victims, aged between 39 and 60, were killed when a gunman stormed the mosque and opened fire on men who were attending prayer. Authorities have refused to specify what type of firearm was used in the mass shooting.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, was arrested Sunday night following the massacre in which 19 people were also wounded, including two who were still in critical condition on Tuesday.