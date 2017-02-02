Montreal man charged with inciting hatred and uttering threats released on bail

MONTREAL — A Montreal man facing charges of uttering threats online and inciting hatred has been released on bail.

Antonio Padula, 45, appeared briefly in court today after being arrested Tuesday night at his residence in Kirkland, a suburb on Montreal's west island.

He was released on $1,500 bail and must respect various conditions, including seeing his doctor and not going online.

The case returns to court March 9.

His arrest came days after a gunman killed six men and wounded several others as they attended prayer at a Quebec City mosque.