Montreal man charged with inciting hatred and uttering threats released on bail
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — A Montreal man facing charges of uttering threats online and inciting hatred has been released on bail.
Antonio Padula, 45, appeared briefly in court today after being arrested Tuesday night at his residence in Kirkland, a suburb on Montreal's west island.
He was released on $1,500 bail and must respect various conditions, including seeing his doctor and not going online.
The case returns to court March 9.
His arrest came days after a gunman killed six men and wounded several others as they attended prayer at a Quebec City mosque.
Authorities have said they are dealing with more hate-related complaints since Sunday's mass killing.
Most Popular
-
Deal gone wrong: Nova Scotia court to decide how to split $100K grand prize
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse
-
Trump gave a Black History Month speech about the persecution of Donald Trump
-
Man, woman killed after head-on crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 103