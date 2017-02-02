Montreal police say local mosque has window smashed and eggs thrown at it
Montreal police say a local mosque has been the target of vandalism.
They say a window at the Khadijah centre was smashed and had eggs thrown at it.
Fatima Ahmed, the daughter of the mosque's director, says the building was also spray-painted with graffiti a few months ago.
Police spokesman Daniel Lacoursiere says the incident occurred between 7 and 8 a.m. and that an investigation is underway.
The vandalism occurred on the same day as a funeral for three of the six men who were shot dead at a Quebec City mosque last Sunday night.
Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet said earlier this week the force has seen a spike in the number of reports of hate crimes since the mosque attack.
The head of Montreal's anti-radicalization centre also said this week it had received 24 calls since Sunday, including 10 related to Islamophobia and four related to the extreme right.
