Montreal police say local mosque has window smashed and eggs thrown at it

Montreal police say a local mosque has been the target of vandalism.

They say a window at the Khadijah centre was smashed and had eggs thrown at it.

Fatima Ahmed, the daughter of the mosque's director, says the building was also spray-painted with graffiti a few months ago.

Police spokesman Daniel Lacoursiere says the incident occurred between 7 and 8 a.m. and that an investigation is underway.

The vandalism occurred on the same day as a funeral for three of the six men who were shot dead at a Quebec City mosque last Sunday night.

Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet said earlier this week the force has seen a spike in the number of reports of hate crimes since the mosque attack.