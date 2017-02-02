Nick Kouvalis resigns from Kellie Leitch campaign

Nick Kouvalis, the controversial campaign manager for Kellie Leitch, has resigned, calling himself a “distraction to the campaign.”

“When a member of a campaign team becomes the focus of media coverage, the time comes to resign,” Kouvalis said in a statement posted to Facebook.

He also cited that “pressures that come with a stressful campaign leadership role” could affect his personal wellbeing.

Kouvalis recently made headlines for calling a political science professor a “cuck,” the short form for cuckold.