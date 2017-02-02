News / Canada

Nick Kouvalis resigns from Kellie Leitch campaign

Kouvalis cited himself becoming “a distraction to the campaign” among reasons for his departure from his role as Leitch's campaign manager.

Nick Kouvalis has resigned from the Kellie Leitch campaign.

Torstar News Service

Nick Kouvalis, the controversial campaign manager for Kellie Leitch, has resigned, calling himself a “distraction to the campaign.”

“When a member of a campaign team becomes the focus of media coverage, the time comes to resign,” Kouvalis said in a statement posted to Facebook.

He also cited that “pressures that come with a stressful campaign leadership role” could affect his personal wellbeing.

Kouvalis recently made headlines for calling a political science professor a “cuck,” the short form for cuckold.

More to come.

