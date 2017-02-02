Nick Kouvalis resigns from Kellie Leitch campaign
Kouvalis cited himself becoming “a distraction to the campaign” among reasons for his departure from his role as Leitch's campaign manager.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Nick Kouvalis, the controversial campaign manager for Kellie Leitch, has resigned, calling himself a “distraction to the campaign.”
“When a member of a campaign team becomes the focus of media coverage, the time comes to resign,” Kouvalis said in a statement posted to Facebook.
He also cited that “pressures that come with a stressful campaign leadership role” could affect his personal wellbeing.
Kouvalis recently made headlines for calling a political science professor a “cuck,” the short form for cuckold.
More to come.
Most Popular
-
'Worst call yet': Trump's tense chat with Australian PM strains strong alliance
-
Halifax police trying to locate missing woman last seen at airport
-
Trump threatens Berkeley after protests scrap Milo Yiannopoulos speech
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse