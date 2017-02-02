Of promises and politics: the potential fallout from abandoning electoral reform

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting swift and harsh reaction from his political rivals for abandoning his promise to change the way Canadians vote.

The NDP says he was lying, the Conservatives say Canadians should think twice before believing what he says and Green party Leader Elizabeth May says young people across the country are weeping over the news.

But what of the majority of Canadians? Do they care? Does it matter?

David Coletto, CEO of the polling firm Abacus Data, says electoral reform is low on the list of issues Canadians seem to care about, including the youth that turned out in large numbers to vote for the Liberals in 2015.

Still, Trudeau's opponents argue that even Canadians who care little about electoral reform will care about a broken promise.