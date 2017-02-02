News / Canada

Peterborough man charged after alleged assault on police officer

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing charges after a police officer was allegedly assaulted.

Peterborough police say they went to a home Wednesday night regarding an alleged dispute between a man and a woman.

They say an officer was trying to speak to the man when the officer was allegedly assaulted.

Police say when the man was arrested and put into a police cruiser, he allegedly damaged the vehicle's antenna.

Thirty-nine-year-old Gerald Frederick Ellis is charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, two counts of mischief and one count of failing to comply with a probation order. (CJOJ)

