Question of merger with Wildrose dominates final Alberta Tory leadership debate

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — The question of whether Alberta's two right-of-centre political parties should merge into one has dominated the final debate among the three candidates for the leadership of the provincial Conservative party.

Jason Kenney told the debate audience in Medicine Hat on Wednesday night that the Tories and the Wildrose agree on many issues now.

He says there's no good reason to risk a second-term NDP government because of vote splitting.

Richard Starke says he'd rather see some form of cooperation between the two parties, while Byron Nelson says now isn't the right time to be discussing the idea.

Nelson says there's a "zero chance" of creating a new conservative party before the next election.

The party will choose a new leader on March 18.

Late last month, candidate Stephen Khan pulled out after saying the race had devolved into "vitriol, anger and division," adding the reputation of the party has been ``damaged so badly ... that our credibility may be beyond repair.''

Two other leadership candidates, Sandra Jansen and Donna Kennedy-Glans, had previously quit the race, saying progressive voices were being forced out. Jansen, a Calgary MLA, has since joined the caucus of Premier Rachel Notley.

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean has opened the door to uniting with the Tories, but has said his membership would have to agree. He said if they did, he would step down as Wildrose leader and run for the leadership of the new party in a contest to be held this summer.

Kenney said if he wins the March 18 Tory leadership, he would seek a mandate to dissolve the party and merge it with a dissolved Wildrose to create a new conservative entity, possibly titled the Conservative Party of Alberta.

The next provincial election will be in the spring of 2019.