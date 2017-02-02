Quotes from Montreal funeral service for mosque shooting victims

MONTREAL — Some quotes from Thursday's funeral service in Montreal honouring victims of last weekend's mosque shooting in Quebec City:

— — —

"We live in a more and more multicultural and mixed community. We can't withdraw into ourselves as our neighbour to the south is doing. We must not be afraid of others. The other person can be a neighbour, a co-worker or even a brother-in-law. We must learn to respect each other despite our differences." — Said Fawaz, president of the Quebec council of imams.

— — —

"We, as moderate Muslims, are not terrorists. We are not the terrorists. We practise an Islam we use every day, to educate our children, to live alongside you." — Mohamed Yangui, president of the targeted mosque.

— — —

"This tragedy must must not blind us or obscure our look on what is good and beautiful and which convinced them (the victims) to come live with us." — Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume.

— — —