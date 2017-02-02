Six stories in the news today, Feb. 2

Six stories in the news for Thursday, Feb. 2

———

LIBERALS ABANDON ELECTORAL REFORM PLEDGE

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to change the way Canadians vote in federal elections. Then, after winning one, he abandoned it. That was the narrative his political rivals are building after Trudeau walked away from his oft-repeated commitment to get rid of the first-past-the-post voting system in time for the 2019 election. Critics, such as the NDP's Nathan Cullen, characterized the about-face it as a cynical betrayal of trust.

———

FUNERAL SERVICE TODAY FOR 3 QUEBEC MOSQUE VICTIMS

A funeral service will be held in Montreal today for three of the six men shot to death in a Quebec City mosque last Sunday. Mayor Denis Coderre says the ceremony, due to begin at 1 p.m. ET, will be held at the Maurice-Richard Arena for Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti.

———

TUNDRA ENERGY DEALING WITH SECOND SASKATCHEWAN SPILL

The Calgary-based company handling a pipeline spill that saw 200,000 litres of crude leaked onto First Nations farmland in Saskatchewan is now dealing with another, albeit much smaller, spill. The National Energy Board says crude oil was released at Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd.'s Ingoldsby terminal near the village of Storthoaks, Sask. The NEB says there is no threat to public safety.

———

MAN WHO HID GOLD IN RECTUM TO BE SENTENCED

A man who stole gold "pucks" from the Royal Canadian Mint by hiding them in his rectum to evade metal detectors is to be sentenced this morning in an Ottawa court. Leston Lawrence was convicted of theft in November. Ontario Court judge Peter Doody said at the trial last November that Lawrence had stolen 22 gold pucks worth $165,451.14.

———

STEVE NASH GYM OWNERS FIRE BACK AT SPORTS STAR

A chain of fitness clubs accused of using Steve Nash's name without permission is going on the offensive and suing the former basketball superstar's company for allegedly damaging its reputation. SNFW Fitness BC Ltd., which runs 21 gyms across British Columbia, has filed a counterclaim asserting that it retained the legal right to use what it calls the "Nash endorsement" after parting ways with its famous frontman in 2014.

———

FOUR-LEGGED FORECASTERS SET FOR GROUNDHOG DAY

Crowds of people are expected to turn out this morning to see if four-legged forecasters with names like Wiarton Willie and Shubenacadie Sam predict an early spring. Folklore has it that if the groundhog sees its shadow when it emerges from its burrow on Groundhog Day, there will be six more weeks of winter. If the groundhog doesn't see its shadow, then tradition says spring is on the way.