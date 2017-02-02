'This is a miracle:' Alberta woman released from hospital after September attack

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A woman has been released from hospital four months after she was viciously attacked in southern Alberta.

Family say they are relieved to have her back home in Lethbridge after she received treatment in Calgary.

They say she is continuing to recover, cannot be left alone and will be working with rehabilitation specialists.

The 25-year-old, who can't be identified, was attacked while walking to work last September.

Police have said she was struck with a weapon, then dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted.

Officers described it as a random crime and said the scene was one of the worst they had ever come across.

One relative said it was feared the woman, who was newly married, would not survive her severe injuries.

"Even some of those doctors who have practised for 30-plus years have come to us and said this is a miracle," he said.

"We believe in Jesus ... Doctors and medicine played a great role, obviously. In our belief, we believe that God gives those people gifts for those abilities."

He said the family is thankful for support it has received from people around the world.

Denzel Dre Colton Bird faces several charges including attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault. He is to next appear in court Feb. 14.