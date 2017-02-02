Timmins police charge parents in death of four-month-old baby

TIMMINS, Ont. — Police in Timmins, Ont., have charged a mother and father in connection with the death of their four-month-old infant.

They say officers went to a local hospital on Dec. 11 for a report of suspicious injuries to a baby.

The child was taken to a hospital in Ottawa where it died on Dec. 14.

Police say as a result of an investigation, a 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have each been charged with one count of failing to provide necessities of life to a child and causing death by criminal negligence.

They say the names of the man and the woman, as well as the name of the baby, are not being released.