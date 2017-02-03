Boy charged with assault with a weapon after hot coffee thrown at girl

ELMIRA, Ont. — A 16-year-old boy is charged after allegedly assaulting a girl with a cup of coffee.

Waterloo regional police say the 15-year-old girl was walking with two friends in Elmira, Ont., on Monday when a vehicle drove past them.

They allege one of the people inside the vehicle threw a cup of hot coffee out the window, hitting the girl in the back of the head.

Investigators say she suffered significant burns.

They say the boy turned himself in to police on Thursday and has been charged with assault with a weapon.