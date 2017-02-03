Canadians charged in Australia in luxury cruise cocaine bust see cases put off

SYDNEY, Australia — Three Quebecers charged with importing cocaine into Australia aboard a luxury cruise ship have seen their cases put off until later this year.

Melina Roberge and Andre Tamine will stand trial on Aug. 28.

Roberge will be back in court in early February for a bail hearing while Tamine was denied bail.

The third accused is Isabelle Lagace, who previously pleaded guilty.

Her sentencing was scheduled for June 30 as the three appeared in a Sydney courtroom today.