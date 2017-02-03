Former medic guilty of sex assault, breach of trust for breast exams on recruits

OTTAWA — A former medical technician has been found guilty of one count of sexual assault and three counts of breach of trust for conducting inappropriate breast exams at several Ontario military recruiting centres.

A five-member court martial panel handed down the verdict against former petty officer James Wilks after several days of deliberations.

The panel found Wilks not guilty on four other counts of breach of trust.

It's the third such conviction for Wilks, who conducted thousands of medical exams on prospective military recruits during his more than 20 years in uniform.

He previously spent nine months behind bars after being found guilty of sexual assault and four counts of breach of trust in December 2011.

He was sentenced to another 30 months in prison in 2013 after being convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault and 15 counts of breach of trust, but has appealed.