Paramedics say police photos of Dunphy shooting scene don't match what they saw

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two paramedics say RCMP photos of the scene where a man was shot dead by a Newfoundland police officer don't match what they recall seeing.

They told a public inquiry into the shooting of Don Dunphy on Easter Sunday 2015 that a plastic blue tub in the photos was not there.

Kevin Bishop and Nancy Linehan also say Dunphy's left hand was in a different position when they attended.

Both separately testified that when they arrived, there was no tub and Dunphy's left hand was slightly over the left arm of his recliner.

But in the police photos, a rifle is leaning against a large blue plastic tub in front of the body as Dunphy's hands rest in his lap.